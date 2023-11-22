BULAHDELAH continues to lead the Manning T2 cricket competition after seven rounds.
Last season's grand finalists have 42 points and are clear of Old Bar Eggins on 36 and Old Bar Cellars 27.
Premiers Pacific Palms and Wingham follow on 24, then Taree United 21, Old Bar Cellars 18, Taree West Sixers 12, Taree West Thunder six and Great Lakes 0.
Bulahdelah clash with Old Bar Eggins on Saturday at Old Bar in what will be the game of the round
Palms won the toss in the round seven clash against Bulahdelah and elected to bowl. Bulahdelah responded by producing one of their most consistent batting displays of the season in accumulating 215 from 38.3 overs.
Todd Harris (18) and Noel Matheson (30) provided an opening partnership of 46 before Harris was dismissed.
Charlie and Noel Matheson then fell in quick succession, however, Cooper Bramston then struck four sixes in his quickfire innings of 49.
There was another stumble in the 90s before skipper, Geoff Matheson took to the bowling to top score with 56, including seven boundaries.
Glenn Morante contributed a handy 22.
Ben Jones was the most successful of the Pacific Palms bowlers, finishing with 3/40.
Palms slumped to be 4/26 in the run chase and never really recovered.
Jarryd O'Connell with 41 and Caleb Grimshaw, 24, provided some resistance, but Palms never looked like getting the necessary runs.
They were all out for 133.
The Bulahdelah bowlers were nearly all frugal, with Josh Tynan claiming 2/4, Charlie Matheson 2/9 and Wayne Thomson 2/25.
Great Lakes struggles continued in T1 when beaten by nine wickets in the clash against Wingham at Tuncurry.
The Dolphins won the toss, batted and were in immediate trouble, crashing to be 6/57 at one point.
Classy batter, Sam Hull played virtually a lone hand for the Dolphins, scoring a determined 59. He faced 83 deliveries, hitting two boundaries and a six.
Hull and David Webster (11) took the score from 6/57 to 7/92 to provide some respectability. However, the innings closed at 111.
Great Lakes snared an early wicket in Wingham's run chase with the score on 13.
However, that was the only good news.
Wingham opener Ben Scowen (61) and captain Dave Rees (41) made the necessary runs, wrapping up the match in 20.4 overs. Riley Webster was the successful bowler for Great Lakes. He finished with 1/25.
Taree United had a comfortable win over Gloucester in the other T1 game.
There are two T1 matches remaining before the Christmas break.
This Saturday Great Lakes will be at home to Gloucester at Tuncurry.
