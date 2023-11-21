TAREE United captain, Josh Ferris said opposing sides would be foolish to write off Great Lakes in this season's Manning T1 cricket competition.
This is despite the Dolphins' poor start to the campaign.
Last season's grand finalists have won just one game from six starts and are languishing in last spot. Wingham beat the Dolphins by nine wickets last Saturday at Tuncurry.
However, they are assured of a finals berth in the four team competition and Ferris expects them to be big improvers in the second half of the season.
"They're only going to get better,'' Ferris said.
"I know they're starting to get a few players back.''
Great Lakes skipper, Ryan Clark injured his shoulder in the opening game of the season against United and hasn't played since.
Ferris understands he'll probably return in the New Year.
"Their T2 side is struggling this year so they don't have the depth to cover when they have players away or out injured,'' Ferris said.
"But if they can get something close to full strength then they will be competitive.''
As Ferris has previously noted, a side can finish last after the competition-proper, then win three games in the finals series and take out the premiership.
He pointed out that at drinks in the recent clash against United the Dolphins were set to post a competitive score, but fell away from there to be out for 126 after some excellent bowling from Jackson Witts and Ricky Campbell.
"They didn't have either of the Clark boys available either,'' he said.
