They are the standard (1.5km swim, 40km bike and 10km run); classic (two kilometre swim, 60km bike, 15km run), sprint (750m swim, 20km bike, five kilometre run), super sprint (200m swim, 7.5km bike, two kilometre run), aquabike (1.5km swim, 40km bike) and try a tri (200m swim, 7.5km bike, two kilometre run). As the name suggests the try a tri is for newcomers to the sport.