NEARLY 700 triathletes from around NSW and interstate will converge on Hawks Nest this weekend for the Tri Hawks Nest.
This is an innovative program that will feature six events.
They are the standard (1.5km swim, 40km bike and 10km run); classic (two kilometre swim, 60km bike, 15km run), sprint (750m swim, 20km bike, five kilometre run), super sprint (200m swim, 7.5km bike, two kilometre run), aquabike (1.5km swim, 40km bike) and try a tri (200m swim, 7.5km bike, two kilometre run). As the name suggests the try a tri is for newcomers to the sport.
"Entrants can have a go at a triathlon without all the worries of competing against professionals,'' a spokesperson said.
The aquabike is the the latest event in triathlon to be added to the ITU Word Championships.
There's no run leg.
"This suits competitors who may have an injury that requires non-impact activity or those who don't like to run."
Events will be underway from 7am this Saturday, November 25 with the super sprint and try try.
The sprint will be the final race, starting at 10am.
The first Hawks Nest triathlon festival was held in 2016, although there was an interruption during the pandemic.
The temperature for Saturday is predicted to reach 24 degrees with a strong chance of rain.
