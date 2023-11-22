Rugby union has been going down the road to nowhere for a decade or more and when officials in authority saw it, they ignored it.
We saw the proof in the last World Cup, defeated first by Fiji and then by Wales, and then, worst of all, eliminated from the play-offs for the trophy, eventually won by South Africa in the grand final against by, who else, but the ever-powerful New Zealand All Blacks.
As rugby prepares for the long battle ahead for respect in Australia, for a much-needed international revival, the Forster Tuncurry Dolphins are just one of hundreds of small clubs with the quiet ambition to set the record straight, to turn the chariot around, to stop the cart-horse careering over the cliff.
The Dolphins have a new club president in former classy centre three-quarter, Kurt Forester, for their campaign in the Lower Mid North Coast premiership.
Mr Forester said: "The club had a highly encouraging last season when our teams reached the preliminary finals, both the men's and women's teams.
"All being well, there is no reason why they will not be a force again this season.
"We continue working and training as we have always done at this club since our reformation in 2004 for our seven premierships, new players will continue emerging.
"Look how exciting Memphis McBride, Angus Edwards, Max and Ollie Elmes and Kaleb Trudgett were for the Dolphins last year.
"We will start training in mid-February and, like me, everyone is hoping Blake Polson will decide to return as captain-coach.''
