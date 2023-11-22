Great Lakes Advocate
The Dolphins have a new club president in former classy centre three-quarter, Kurt Forester

By Phil Wilkins
November 23 2023 - 3:00am
New Forster Rugby Union Club president, Kurt Forester offloads during a Lower North Coast game against Wauchope at Tuncurry. Picture Sue Hobbs.
Rugby union has been going down the road to nowhere for a decade or more and when officials in authority saw it, they ignored it.

