Great Lakes Advocate
Tuesday, 21 November 2023
Reflections Jimmys Beach has been named Holiday Park of the Year

Jeanene Duncan
November 20 2023 - 6:00pm
TV personality Kathryn Illy from DNSW, with Cameron Tynan, Peter Creigh, Michelle Griffin from Reflections. Picture supplied.
TV personality Kathryn Illy from DNSW, with Cameron Tynan, Peter Creigh, Michelle Griffin from Reflections. Picture supplied.

Reflections Jimmys Beach has been named Holiday Park of the Year - for more than 100 sites- at the 2023 Caravan and Camping Industry Association NSW awards, held in Sydney.

