The roundabout would be sited at the intersection of Failford Road and The Lakes Way

Updated November 21 2023 - 1:58pm, first published November 20 2023 - 12:00pm
Shadow Minister for Regional Transport and Roads, Sam Farraway, Tanya Thompson and Liz Cole at the petition launch.
Concerned about the number of vehicle accidents and near misses, Member for Myall Lakes, Tanya Thompson has launched a petition for the construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Failford Road and The Lakes Way.

