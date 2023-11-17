Great Lakes Advocate
Saturday, 18 November 2023
The draft Use of Public Open Space by Commercial Fitness Trainers Policy and Procedure will go on 25 days exhibition

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
Updated November 17 2023 - 3:02pm, first published 12:00pm
The commercial fitness training industry is big business in the Mid-Coast. Picture Shutterstock.
The commercial fitness training industry has become one of the strongest growth sectors within the fitness industry across the Mid-Coast LGA (local government area).

