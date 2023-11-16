Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Learn how to best provide water for wildlife suffering through drought and bushfires

Julia Driscoll
By Julia Driscoll
November 16 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A red-necked wallaby and a water dragon share a drinking station. Picture MidCoast Council.
A red-necked wallaby and a water dragon share a drinking station. Picture MidCoast Council.

During drought, it's not just vegetation, crops and stock which suffer, so does native wildlife.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Julia Driscoll

Julia Driscoll

Journalist

Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.