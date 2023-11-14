Sinfonia Mid North Coast, the region's community orchestra, has been rehearsing in preparation for its second concert series for 2023.
"Our players are keen to share live music across the region bringing the excitement of a full orchestra at its dramatic best," Sinfonia president, Ian Carr said.
Musical director, conductor and arranger, Iain Pole, has put together a program entitled Symfonix which explores the history of the symphony through movements new and old, by composers familiar and less familiar.
The program starts with Celtic Moment by Juan O'Clock before taking the audience back to the early symphony and through to its heyday with well known names like Mozart and Salieri.
"As always, Iain Pole has created a journey of interest and delight, and has uncovered some real gems of the repertoire," Ian Carr said.
The concerts are scheduled for Sunday, November 19 at the Tuncurry Memorial Hall, followed by performances at St John's Anglican Church, Taree on Saturday, December 2 and Camden Haven Anglican Church, Lakewood (Laurieton) on Sunday, December 3.
All concerts start at 2pm.
Tickets are available online at www.trybooking.com/eventlist/sinfoniamnc and at the door. Children under 16 are admitted free.
Sinfonia draws its players from all around the regions of the Mid-Coast, Hastings, Camden Haven and Gloucester areas.
With a playing membership of more than 30 from youths to seniors, the orchestra welcomes amateur and student musicians, as well as music teachers seeking the opportunity to rehearse and perform locally with a full orchestra.
Sinfonia is committed to bringing live orchestral music to the whole region and increasing the opportunities for music performance, learning and experience for local musicians.
