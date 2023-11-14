FORSTER'S Kylie Hilder has emerged as a leading contender to coach the two-time NRLW premiers, Newcastle Knights.
The job became vacant when Ron Griffiths, who steered the Knights to back-to-back titles in 2022 and 2023, looks set to take on a new role with the club as coach of the NSW Cup men's team.
The Newcastle Herald reported the Knights were keen to appoint a woman to the position.
Hilder, coach of the NSW Origin women's team, is said to be a real chance of taking on the job.
As well as coaching NSW, Hilder is an assistant coach with the Sydney Roosters and has said previously she is keen to take on the head coaching role at club level.
She coached the Roosters Nines women's team in the NRL event held at Perth in 2020.
According to the Newcastle Herald, Hilder has previously worked with Newcastle football director, Peter Parr when they were managing the junior-pathways system for the NSW Rugby League.
Hilder has coached the NSW Origin women for the past three years.
The NRL announced this week that the origin series would be expanded from two games to three in 2024.
Hilder told the Advocate earlier this year this would be a natural progression.
"It wouldn't be appropriate for me to mention individuals," Parr said when asked by the Herald about Hilder.
