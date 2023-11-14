Great Lakes Advocate
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Rachel Ward brings her film, 'Rachel's Farm', to Taree Film Society

By Staff Reporters
November 14 2023 - 1:00pm
Regenerative farmer, Rachel Ward with her herd of cattle. Picture supplied
Actress and filmmaker, Rachel Ward is bringing her documentary film, Rachel's Farm to Taree for a special screening hosted by the Taree Film Society.

