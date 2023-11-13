With an inland backdrop of the Barrington Tops National Park, the Lower North Coast geographical region of NSW starts at the Hunter River at Newcastle and heads north to the Hastings River at Port Macquarie - a distance of just over 200 kilometres.
With a myriad of national parks, state parks and nature reserves, this coastline has a relatively sparse population.
It does, however, attract large numbers of visitors, especially to the many excellent beaches and surfing venues.
Coastline water safety for this region is largely reliant on two volunteer organisations.
These are Marine Rescue bases at Port Macquarie, Camden Haven, Crowdy Head-Harrington and Forster-Tuncurry, while the other organisation are surf life saving clubs.
More than half of this coastline is serviced by Surf Life Saving NSW Lower North Coast branch.
The six clubs in this branch stretch from Crowdy Heads in the north to Seal Rocks in the south.
The clubs are Crowdy Head, Taree-Old Bar, Black Head, Forster, Cape Hawke and Pacific Palms, and all are within the Australian emergency first responders' network.
Supporting regional surf life saving clubs is not just an investment in beach safety, it's an investment in the wellbeing of the community and the preservation of a cherished way of life.
First and foremost, regional surf life saving clubs act as the frontline defence against water-related emergencies.
Trained and vigilant volunteer lifesavers are ready to respond to any request with call-out units available on a 24/7 basis.
By supporting these clubs, we contribute to the maintenance and improvement of their equipment and training programs.
This ensures they remain well-prepared to handle emergencies swiftly and effectively, ultimately saving lives.
Moreover, these clubs serve as hubs for community engagement and social cohesion.
They bring people together who share a common love for the ocean and a commitment to keeping their community safe.
Supporting regional surf life saving clubs means supporting a sense of belonging and camaraderie among residents.
In addition to safety and community engagement, these clubs provide invaluable opportunities for skill development and education.
Young members often join as nippers then progress to junior lifesavers, learning essential life skills such as first aid, leadership, and teamwork.
By supporting these clubs, we invest in the education of future leaders and responsible citizens who understand the importance of safety and community service.
Beyond the immediate benefits, regional surf life saving clubs contribute to our local economy.
Tourists are drawn to areas with well-maintained and safe beaches, boosting tourism revenue for local businesses.
Supporting these clubs is an indirect investment in the economic prosperity of the region, creating a positive cycle of community development.
Furthermore, regional surf life saving clubs play a crucial role in environmental conservation.
They are often at the forefront of initiatives to protect marine life, preserve coastal ecosystems, and promote sustainable practices.
By supporting these clubs, we contribute to the safeguarding of our natural environment, ensuring that future generations can continue to enjoy the beauty of our coastlines.
Supporting regional surf life saving clubs is an investment in the safety, well-being, and prosperity of coastal communities.
It goes beyond ensuring a quick response to emergencies: it builds a strong sense of community, provides opportunities for education and skill development, stimulates the local economy, and contributes to environmental conservation.
As stewards of our coastal areas, it is our collective responsibility to support these clubs and preserve the essence of seaside living for generations to come.
