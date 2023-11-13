Manning Great Lakes Police District is appealing to the community for assistance.
Following an assault at the Hallidays Point Tavern on the afternoon of Friday, October 13, police have released an image of a man who they hope can assist with the investigation.
The incident occurred about 5.12pm.
Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of this person is urged to contact Forster Police on 65551299 or contact Crime Stoppers on: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au
Police event E95478428 relates to this incident.
Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.