Your chance to talk to MidCoast Council about public swimming pools

By Staff Reporters
November 13 2023 - 6:00pm
Lifeguard at Tea Gardens swimming pool. Picture supplied.
MidCoast Council is heading to seven outdoor swimming pools this summer to hear from swimmers as part of a review of the region's public swimming pools.

