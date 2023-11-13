Great Lakes Advocate
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

NCOSS convenes meeting in Taree to address regional NSW concerns

By Staff Reporters
November 13 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture Shutterstock.
Picture Shutterstock.

Peak social services body NCOSS (National Council of Social Services) is convening a meeting with members and local services in Taree on to discuss the gaps in funding and services for the Mid Coast and Port Macquarie Hastings regions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.