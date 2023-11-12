Your never-ending guide to what's happening on the Mid Coast

See our website for more "THINGS TO DO" plus music and television reviews and more:
Markets Guide
November
Forster Farmers Markets, Little Street, Saturday, November 18 from 8am; Garage Sale Trail, Saturday November 18 and Sunday November 19; Krambach Markets, Krambach Hall, Sunday, November 19 from 8.30am; Tunxcurry Markets, John Wright Park, Saturday, November 25 from 8am; Nabiac Farmers markets, Nabiac Showground, Saturday, November 25 from 8am; Gloucester twilight Christmas Markets, Gloucester Bowling Club, Saturday, November 25 from 5pm; Produce swap at Upper Lansdowne Hall, Sunday, November 26 from 10am; Pacific Palms Markets, Pacific Palms Community Centre, Sunday, November 26 from 8am.
Mountain Maid Heritage Gold Mine Tour
Every Wednesday and Saturday
Copeland Tops State Conservation Area is a precinct of natural beauty and colonial heritage near Gloucester. You can uncover its treasures on a guided tour. You'll be guided through Mountain Maid gold mining precinct hidden in the rainforest near the village of Copeland. Time 10am-12pm. Bookings essential, online only at www.nationalparks.nsw.gov.au/things-to-do/guided-tours/mountain-maid-gold-mine-tour.
Garage Sale Trail
November 18-19
Register for the Garage Sale Trail and turn your stash into cash, help reduce waste and feel good about doing good in your community. Not only does the Garage Sale Trail provide residents with the chance to earn pocket money and allows others to pick up a bargain but it also helps the environment and runs in conjunction with National Recycling Week. Last year's event saw 84,252 kilograms of items reused locally instead of filling the area's waste management facilities.
Taree Seniors Wellbeing Workshop
November 14
A fun and informative workshop aimed at promoting the wellbeing of seniors in Taree. This in-person event will be held at the Club Taree, Wingham Road. Get ready to learn valuable tips and tricks to enhance your physical and mental health. Our expert speakers will cover topics such as nutrition, finance, mindfulness, aged crime plus more all relevant to the over 60s. Don't miss this opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals and prioritize your wellbeing. Mark your calendars and get ready for a day of inspiration and empowerment! The workshop runs for approximately 3.5 hours and morning tea will be provided complimentary for all guests.
Recycling Week open day
November 15
A fun open day will be held at the Tuncurry Waste Management Centre on Wednesday, November 15 between 9am and 3pm to celebrate National Recycling Week. You can register to attend as little or as many fun and exciting workshops on the day, including: Tours of the waste facility; Learn how to grow veggies at home ; Learn how to make beeswax wraps; Bike repair and maintenance workshop; Learn how to make a bird box; Skit/play from King and Queen of Green at 10:30am (no registration required). These workshops will run throughout the day. This year, National Recycling Week explores the idea that What Goes Around, Comes Around.
Sydney Comedy Festival Showcase
November 17
The festival's funniest in one hilarious night live on stage at the Manning Entertainment Centre. The Sydney Comedy Festival Showcase Tour will be tearing up the freeways of Australia. Boasting a line-up of festival favourites and some of the freshest emerging talents, this jam-packed night of pure entertainment is bringing the best of the fest direct to you! Expertly curated and lovingly presented, the showcase will feature some of the Festival's hottest acts live on stage for an incredible two hours of hard-hitting laughter.
Bulahdelah Show
November 17-18
Bulahdelah Show is back for two days of jam-packed fun! Enjoy the championship dog show, beef and horse events, pavilion exhibits/displays, student night, chainsaws, woodchop, rodeo, demolition derby, dog high jump, pet show, campdraft, vintage machinery, trade sites, sideshows, entertainment, men's cake auction, canteen, young woman of the year competition, bar, working dogs competition and of course fireworks!
Gloucester fundraising concert
November 18
Sydney based band, Soul Impact is getting ready to bring the groove to Gloucester while raising money for prostate and breast cancer support groups. The band will be appearing at a special fundraiser to be held at the Gloucester Uniting Church on Saturday, November 18, beginning at 7pm. Proceeds from the night will go to Gloucester's breast and prostate cancer support groups, helping those in the community during their time of need. Tickets are $20 (including supper) and can be bought from McRaes Fashion Centre, 79 Church Street, Gloucester.
Gloucester Toy Raffle
November 19
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter- Gloucester Support Group will conduct its fundraising toy raffle at the Gloucester Bowling and Recreation Club on Sunday, November 19 from 1pm to 3pm. Tickets go on sale from 1pm, drawn from 2pm. As well as having the chance to win some fantastic toys for Christmas, you will be helping the "Community's Own" Westpac Rescue Helicopter.
Froth and Baubles with Kantabile
November 24
Join Kantabile Chamber Choir for their end of year concert at Manning Regional Art Gallery on Friday evening, November 24, 2023 from 7pm. Tap your toes to ABBA and The Beatles, get jazzy with some swing, and get in the mood for Christmas with an odd (and we mean odd) carol or two. While you're there, wander around the gallery and enjoy the latest exhibitions from Yvette Hugill, Peter Hugill and Joedlie Lawler.Tickets are $25 and include light supper and a drink. There will be limited tickets at the door, so people are encouraged to book online at www.trybooking.com/CMQQG.
Bushcare working bee
November 24
The Wootton Community Network invite interested folks from around the traps to the inaugural community bushcare working bee supported by Karuah Great Lakes Landcare and MidCoast Council on Friday, November 24. To beat the heat, the working bee will begin at 7.30am with an WHS induction from MidCoast Council volunteer co-ordinator, Steve Howard before visiting the bush. "We'll go bush for a couple of hours of convivial and careful weed whacking work under the canopy, then we'll knock off for smoko at 10am; cuppas and snacks will be provided." Karuah Great Lakes Landcare co-ordinator, Joël Dunn said. RSVP joel.kgl.landcare@gmail.com by Tuesday, November 21.
100-year-old Time Capsule reveal
November 25
A time capsule has been retrieved from the walls of the Wingham Memorial Town Hall, placed there when the hall was built 100 years ago. The contents of the time capsule will be revealed at 2pm on Saturday, November 25 at the Wingham Memorial Town Hall with a commemorative service followed by a Centenary Celebration Concert, featuring local acts performing music through each decade of the last one hundred years. Entry is by gold coin donation.
Walk for Brain Cancer
November 25
In a celebration of love, resilience, and hope, the community is invited to participate in a heartfelt #walk4braincancer event in memory of Harlyn James Johnston, and all that have been affected by brain cancer. The walk will start from the picturesque Tuncurry Break Wall, Tuncurry at 9am. Arrive at 8.30am for registration.
Riding for Disabled 25th anniversary
November 25
RDA Manning Great Lakes turns 25 and to celebrate, RDA is hosting a sausage sizzle barbecue lunch at the centre at Rainbow Flat. It will be a fairly casual affair that offers a great opportunity to catch up with old friends and reminisce upon the last 25 years. The event will include RDA Manning Great Lakes end of year award presentation and serve as the group's Christmas party. So if you have been or are a volunteer, rider, business or supporter of the centre please come along on Saturday, November 25, from 12.30pm. RSVP by Sunday, November 19, manning@rdansw.org.au or phone 6553 6467.
A Night at the Wingham Museum
December 1
Enjoy an entertaining evening with re-enactments exploring the people and stories that bring to life past days in the Manning. There will be several group sessions starting from 7pm. Bookings essential and payment required prior to the event. Cost $10 adults and $2 for children under 15 years, followed by supper with a gold coin donation.
Sister Cities Tour
December 1
Some of regional NSW's most promising acts, Blind Pretty, Lucky Day, Yazmindi and The Urban Chiefs will perform at Pacific Palms Rec Club on the Sister Cities tour. This is one of five Sister Cities tours of regional NSW. As part of this new initiative, original artists based in regional NSW were invited to apply for the regional touring opportunity. MusicNSW is working across the state to increase contemporary music touring, expand artists and industry networks, and build on existing industry knowledge in regional NSW.
Musicians Alive! concert
December 8
Manning Valley U3A announces its end of term concert at the Uniting Church, Taree. The morning event (10am to 12 noon) will feature the musicians and singers of U3A, with much loved favourites as well as songs from Germany and Italy, excerpts from the musical "Joseph and his Technicolor Dreamcoat", ukulele groups, fiddles, recorders and more.
Twilight Christmas Market
December 16
A Twilight Christmas Market will be held at Taree High School raising funds for the P and C. Presented by Night Bazaar, the community market is for all to attend and show your support by purchasing from local small businesses. A barbecue and drinks will be available. Plenty of parking and easy access for all. Stall sites available $20. To book contact 0422 950 456 or email thspcmarket@gmail.com. All money from site fees goes to Taree High P&C.
