Your never-ending guide to what's happening on the Mid Coast

A fun open day will be held at the Tuncurry Waste Management Centre on Wednesday, November 15 between 9am and 3pm to celebrate National Recycling Week. You can register to attend as little or as many fun and exciting workshops on the day, including: Tours of the waste facility; Learn how to grow veggies at home ; Learn how to make beeswax wraps; Bike repair and maintenance workshop; Learn how to make a bird box; Skit/play from King and Queen of Green at 10:30am (no registration required). These workshops will run throughout the day. This year, National Recycling Week explores the idea that What Goes Around, Comes Around.