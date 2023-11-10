The Wootton Community Network invite Woottonites, Topians and interested folks from around the traps to an inaugural community bushcare working bee supported by Karuah Great Lakes Landcare and MidCoast Council, on Friday, November 24.
We'll be helping restore the bush remnant at the Wootton Community Centre, with expert guidance from local-based regen experts BARRC (Bush And Rainforest Restoration and Consulting) Karuah Great Lakes Landcare co-ordinator, Joël Dunn said.
To beat the heat, the say will begin at 7.30am with an WHS induction from MidCoast Council volunteer co-ordinator, Steve Howard before visiting the bush.
"We'll go bush for a couple of hours of convivial and careful weed whacking work under the canopy, then we'll knock off for smoko at 10am; cuppas and snacks will be provided."
RSVP (joel.kgl.landcare@gmail.com by Tuesday, November 21.
