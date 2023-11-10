Great Lakes Advocate
The event will be held on November 24 in Wootton

By Staff Reporters
Updated November 10 2023 - 11:49am, first published 11:44am
Picture Landcare
The Wootton Community Network invite Woottonites, Topians and interested folks from around the traps to an inaugural community bushcare working bee supported by Karuah Great Lakes Landcare and MidCoast Council, on Friday, November 24.

