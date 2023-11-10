Want to see inside a garbage truck?

What better way to mark the start of National Recycling Week than an inspection of a garbage truck.
Curious members of the community are invited to get an inside view of a working garbage truck this Wednesday, November 15 at the Tuncurry Waste Management Centre open day.
National Recycling Week wants to encourage everyone to reduce, reuse, and recycle with this year's theme, 'what goes around, comes around'.
During the day-long event attendees will have a chance to have their recycling questions answered and get a behind-the-scenes tour of the Community Recycling Centre, the Reviva reuse shop, the Waste Transfer Station, Return and Earn, Green Bikes and the Men's Shed.
The King and Queen of Green will be there to demonstrate how to make positive changes to benefit the planet.
There are free tours and workshops:
Register and receive a complimentary reusable cup and free coffee on the day.
What goes in your bin matters! and MidCoast Council Libraries also have joined the celebrations too.
Pop in and have a look at the National Recycling Week displays and browse the books.
Drop by Forster library on Tuesday, November14 November from 10am-noon and waste staff will be on hand to answer recycling questions.
While you are there you can pick up a free tote bag and some other goodies.
To register for the open day tours and workshops visit: https://www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Get-involved/Things-to-do/Whats-on/Recycling-Week-open-day
Remember to wear your closed shoes and bring a hat and water bottle.
These free tours and workshops will run throughout the day from 9am-3pm.
Places are limited so be sure to register so you don't miss out.
