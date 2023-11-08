Gun shots fired from moving vehicle this morning

Manning Great Lakes and Mid North Coast police districts are investigating a series of shooting incidents in the early hours of this morning, Thursday, November 9.
Earlier this morning a number of shots were fired from a dual cab utility, which was driving erratically along the Pacific Highway between Taree and Kempsey.
NSW Police is warning members of the public not to approach the ute, believed to be a dark-coloured Mercedes dual cab, and appealing for any information on the vehicle or its occupants.
According to ABC news, a person was injured during the incident.
If the vehicle is sighted, the community is urged not to approach and immediately contact police on Triple Zero (000).
A police operation with multiple police resources is currently underway, led by the Mid North Coast Police District.
More information will be provided once it becomes available.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages
