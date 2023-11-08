Great Lakes Advocate
The vehicle was driving erratically along the Pacific Highway between Taree and Kempsey

By Staff Reporters
Updated November 9 2023 - 11:15am, first published 10:01am
Gun shots fired from moving vehicle this morning
Manning Great Lakes and Mid North Coast police districts are investigating a series of shooting incidents in the early hours of this morning, Thursday, November 9.

