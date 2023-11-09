Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News
Council

Barrington Coast ComeVisit campaign underway again

By Staff Reporters
November 9 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fins at Old Bar. Picture supplied.
Fins at Old Bar. Picture supplied.

Get excited - the fourth round of Barrington Coast's ComeVisit campaign is underway and there are prizes to be won.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.