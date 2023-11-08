Great Lakes Advocate
The Forster lifestyle site was named best Sporting Facility - up to $20 million in NSW

By Staff Reporters
November 8 2023 - 6:00pm
The $18 million Belleair Country Club at Palm Lake Resort Forster Lakes, opened earlier this year. Picture supplied.
Palm Lake Resort Forster Lakes continues to go from strength to strength with the Master Builders Association of NSW bestowing a second prestigious state award on this thriving local over-50s community.

