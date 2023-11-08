Palm Lake Resort Forster Lakes continues to go from strength to strength with the Master Builders Association of NSW bestowing a second prestigious state award on this thriving local over-50s community.
Last Saturday night, November 4, Palm Lake Resort Forster Lakes representatives attended a gala black-tie event at The Star Event Centre in Pyrmont for the 2023 Excellence in Construction Awards.
Earlier this year the site's $18 million Belleair Country Club opened, providing a popular magnet for like-minded homeowners to come together and connect over sporting, social, and creative pursuits as well as health and wellness activities.
And, on Saturday night this opulent and popular community facility took out the category win, named best Sporting Facility - up to $20 million in NSW.
Highly contested in all sectors, the Master Builders Association's awards programs represent the encouragement and promotion of excellence in construction, workmanship, innovation and dedication to the industry across residential, commercial and civil engineering sectors.
This award, judged by a panel of independent construction industry experts, proves that our planning, design and construction decisions are right on the money - and we couldn't be prouder.- Palm Lake Resort sales manager, Alysia Nechvoglod
This is one of the construction industry's oldest awards programs.
Palm Lake Resort sales manager, Alysia Nechvoglod was on hand to accept the award alongside her other Forster Lakes and construction management team members.
"We knew right from the start of this project that the Belleair Country Club would be a knockout among our homeowners just given how packed full of facilities and luxury features it is," Ms Nechvoglod said.
"This award, judged by a panel of independent construction industry experts, proves that our planning, design and construction decisions are right on the money - and we couldn't be prouder."
The awards event celebrated commercial project categories such as "Adaptive Re-use of Historic Buildings", "Refurbishment/Renovation/Extension", and "Industrial Buildings".
The night's overall winner was "Commercial Buildings - $150 million and over" with 668 Parramatta Square taking home the title.
Belleair Country Club's win was, in fact, a second top gong for Palm Lake Resort Forster Lakes following the popular Carabelle display home being named best in the state in its category during the residential awards evening in September.
Carabelle was competing in a category against other display homes after winning the Master Builders Newcastle regional category.
Beyond the awards, Palm Lake Resort Forster Lakes has recently celebrated its own important construction milestone with the halfway point of the project officially reached.
The launch of the project's second half, known as Precinct 2, has seen the unveiling of a host of brand-new home designs as well as refreshed interior design.
To learn more about Palm Lake Resort Forster Lakes, visit www.palmlakeresort.com.au
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.