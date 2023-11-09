Forster Tuncurry and Port Macquaire Marine Rescue crews each undertook eight rescue missions during the official opening month of the boating season.
Coffs Harbour, which also is a member of the Mid North Coast region, had five missions.
Across the state, volunteers were involved in a record 386 search and rescue missions in October making it the service's busiest start to a boating season, which runs from October 1-April 25.
The previous busiest October for Marine Rescue NSW was in 2020 when crews completed 376 missions.
Marine Rescue NSW Commissioner, Alex Barrell said just over a quarter of responses last month were for emergency situations.
"During October, our volunteers responded to 101 emergencies including seven MAYDAY calls, almost a dozen medical emergencies, capsized vessels and search and rescue missions for missing people," Commissioner Barrell said.
Fifty seven per cent of calls for assistance received by Marine Rescue NSW volunteers in October were for mechanical or fuel issues.
"We are pleading with boaters to make sure that their vessel is in good working order before heading out, please carry enough fuel with some in reserve and make sure everyone on board is wearing a lifejacket," he said.
More than 815 people were safely returned to shore by volunteers across the state last month including four adults on a recreational fishing boat, which suffered mechanical failure in difficult seas eight nautical miles (15 kilometres) off Forresters Beach on the Central Coast.
In a joint response, volunteer crews from Terrigal and Cottage Point returned the disabled vessel and people on board safely to Parsley Bay on the Hawkesbury River.
Volunteers managed 16,074 radio calls through local unit bases and the state communications centre at Belrose during October.
Commissioner Barrell is reminding boaters of the importance of logging on with Marine Rescue NSW.
"Just over 4000 boaters logged on with the service last month predominately by marine radio VHF channel 16 or through the free Marine Rescue app,'' he said.
With the boating season beginning with such high demand for Marine Rescue NSW across the state, Minister for Emergency Services, Jihad Dib praised the service's 3365 volunteers and urged boaters to log on to ensure volunteers could assist.
"Boaters can be assured that the committed volunteers at Marine Rescue NSW have their back in the event they need assistance on the water," Mr Dib said.
"Their dedication ensures that the state's waterways remain as safe as possible.
"Boaters who log on with Marine Rescue NSW are assured that their volunteers will start looking for them if they don't return as planned."
Commissioner Barrell said logging on with Marine Rescue NSW saves vital time when crews are called for a rescue.
"We know logging on can help save lives and we ask all boaters to make it a habit when they head out on the water," he said.
Greater Sydney was the busiest region in the state with 161 search and rescue missions during October while crews on the Hunter Central Coast responded to 126 incidents.
Marine Rescue NSW volunteers in the Illawarra were involved in 36 missions while there were 27 on the Mid North Coast, 18 in the Northern Rivers and 18 in the Monaro region.
