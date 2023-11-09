Just like her name, Belly loves to have her belly rubbed.
This darling little 10-month-old domestic short hair kitten was surrendered to Sweet Pea Animal Hospital and Rescue six weeks ago after her new owners discovered they were allergic. The family was heartbroken to have to surrender her.
Belly is active and very playful, she would suit a home with some older children who would enjoy joining in her games.
She loves to explore and climb, so a home where she has space to do this would be ideal. She is a beautiful young girl who is full of personality.
Belly is very smoochy and affectionate, but she is often too busy for a big cuddle.
She will happily spend time in your company and come in for a pat when she needs a top up of love, though.
She is desexed, microchipped, vaccinated and is treated regularly with parasitic preventatives. Belly's adoption fee is $250.
