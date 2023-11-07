BULAHDELAH has opened up a clear lead in the Manning T2 cricket competition after six matches.
Going into Saturday's round Bulahdelah has 30 points and leads second placed Old Bar Eggins on 24.
Premiers, Pacific Palms 18, Taree United 15, Old Bar Tavern 15, Taree West Sixers 12, Wingham 12, Taree West Thunder eight and Great Lakes 0 follow.
Old Bar Eggins and Pacific Palms in the match of the round on Saturday at Old Bar.
However, a result is pending on last weekend's game between Pacific Palms and Taree West Thunder.
Opener, Todd Harris proved the mainstay of Bulahdelah's innings of 7/119 against Old Bar Cellars at Old Bar.
The home team won the toss and elected to bowl. Harris, who scored an unbeaten 61 and Noel Matheson had an opening partnership of 33, however, the innings fell apart from Matheson was dismissed for 13.
Old Bar's batters couldn't back up the good work of their bowlers and could manage just 77 in reply, the innings wrapping up in 30.2 overs.
Josh Tynan did the damage for Bulahdelah, taking 4/14 from 7 overs. Matheson finished with 2/9 from two while Blake Matheson took 2/17 from five.
Great Lakes are still looking for a win after being unable to defend 139 in the clash against Taree West Sixers.
The Dolphins won the toss and batted.
Tom Whitbread provided some early fireworks, cracking 49 from 52 balls with eight boundaries. Graham Robinson scored a patient 34.
Taree West was 6/95 at one point in reply but lost no more wickets on the way to making 143.
