GREAT Lakes will look to build momentum in the Manning T1 cricket competition against defending premiers Taree United at Tuncurry on Saturday.
The Dolphins broke through for the first win for 2023-24 when accounting for Gloucester Bushmen at Tuncurry.
This was the first time the Dolphins have been at home this season due to work being carried out on the Tuncurry ground.
However, the strong United side will be more of a challenge for the Dolphins.
The two sides were grand finalists last season, where United emerged victorious while United also won the opening game of the season against the Dolphins at Taree.
An inspired spell of bowling by stand-in skipper, Aiden White proved pivotal in the win over Gloucester.
Gloucester won the toss and elected to bowl and Great Lakes responded by batting out the 40 overs to score a respectable 8/183.
The majority of the top order made starts, with openers Liam Simpson (20) and Dean Bensch (36) followed by number three batter Drew Townsend who made 27.
There was a minor collapse in the middle order, with the Dolphins slumping to 6/119.
However, a lively and unbeaten innings of 40 from David Webster helped swell the tally. Webster faced 30 deliveries and hit three boundaries.
Riley Webster contributed a handy 18.
The Bushmen cruised to 4/155 in reply.
However, White changed the game when he dismissed three batters in quick succession.
He earlier removed the opening batter to finish with 4/37 from his eight overs.
Gloucester went from 4/155 to 8/169 at the conclusion of the 40 overs.
After four rounds Taree United and Wingham have cleared out from Gloucester and Great Lakes on the competition ladder.
They have have 18 points, with the Dolphins and Bushmen on four.
Meanwhile, the opening round of the Mid North Coast inter-district competition will be played on Sunday.
In the First X1 Manning plays Macleay at South Kempsey.
Manning over 35s will meet Macleay at Chatham Park.
Three sides - Macleay, Manning and Hastings will contest the First X1, with the same three and Gloucester involved in the 35s.
