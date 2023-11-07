NSW Fair Trading has issued a stop work order to the developer of a Forster apartment building complex after visiting more than 70 building sites across the Mid North Coast in October.
The developer, The Trustee for Wallis Street Unit Trust was ordered to stop construction at the 29-33 Wallis Street, Forster site from 5pm, last Friday, November 3.
The order was issued because the development has been built beyond the current construction certificate and because no builder on site was licensed to undertake building work in relation to the development.
During the four-day compliance operation last month, inspectors visited sites in Forster, Red Head, Old Bar, Harrington, Taree and Wingham, checking to ensure tradespeople were appropriately licensed, that builder and certifier signage was visible, contractors had the appropriate Home Building Compensation Fund insurance, and work was being done to the appropriate standards.
Inspectors found a reasonable level of compliance, however there were still traders who did not hold the appropriate licences for the work being undertaken.
In addition to the $11,000 worth of fines issued, seven matters are under investigation, including this stop work order.
Increased proactive compliance of specialist building practitioners is one of NSW Fair Trading's regulatory priorities for 2023, with a focus on certifiers, electricians, engineers, and plumbers.
Developers and builders need to ensure they have the appropriate approvals and construction certificates to undertake the work.- NSW Fair Trading Assistant Building Commissioner, Matthew Whitton.
According to a number of local real estate agents, which are marketing the complex, the 10-level boutique apartment block is offering 35 high quality, two bedroom and two bathroom units ranging in price from $650,000 to $1,025,000.
The complex also would include an elevator, resort style inground pool, video intercom and secure garage parking.
"There has been significant knockdown and rebuild activity on the North Coast and in regional NSW," NSW Fair Trading Assistant Building Commissioner, Matthew Whitton said.
"Developers and builders need to ensure they have the appropriate approvals and construction certificates to undertake the work," Mr Whitton said.
"If they don't, and just continue to build, the work will be stopped.
"These inspections are part of the Construct NSW transformation strategy to restore confidence in our residential building market.
"Just like this stop work order, if we find issues with the quality of the work or builders not having the appropriate licences or insurances, we will act.
"We've visited sites in Sydney, Albury, the Hunter Valley, Newcastle, Port Macquarie, Tamworth, Wagga Wagga, Wollongong and now the Mid North Coast this year and are taking a proactive approach to ensure building projects are appropriately licensed and complying with the right standards."
The stop work order can be found here: https://www.fairtrading.nsw.gov.au/__data/assets/pdf_file/0006/1209417/stop-work-order-29-33-wallis-street-forster.pdf
