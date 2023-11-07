Great Lakes Advocate
Fullback, Hector Bolt and lock, Greg Hill will join the group's most elite club.

MM
By Mick McDonald
November 7 2023 - 6:00pm
Current Hawks hall of famers Dean Basham, Garry McQuillan and Ken Emerton when Basham and Emerton were inducted in 2022.
TWO more Forster-Tuncurry Hawks will join the Group Three Rugby League Hall of Fame at the induction at the Wingham Services Club on Friday, November 24.

Mick McDonald

