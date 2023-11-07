TWO more Forster-Tuncurry Hawks will join the Group Three Rugby League Hall of Fame at the induction at the Wingham Services Club on Friday, November 24.
Fullback, Hector Bolt and lock, Greg Hill - both members of some of the most successful teams in the Hawks 100 plus year history - will join the group's most elite club.
John Fisher, Port Macquarie, Tim Welsh and Brian Wilson, Wingham and John McKeough, Taree United will be other inductees.
McKeough also has links with the Hawks as he coached the first grade side in the early 1980s when he ran a sports store at Forster. He also played in the then Group Three second division with Combined Lakes (later Forster Dragons).
Bolt and Hill will join fellow Hawks Tony Paskins, Garry McQuillan, Ken Emerton and Dean Basham in the hall of fame. Parkins was one of the four original inductees when the hall of fame was introduced in 2013.
Bolt played in the Hawks teams from 1968 to 1970 captain-coached by Paskins. McQuillan was an 18-year-old five-eighth in the 1970 team with Emerton in the second row.
The Hawks won two premierships (1968-70) and grand finalists in 1969 when beaten by Wauchope. Bolt, a brilliant attacking fullback, was one of the stars of a side that was laden with talent. He played representative football and later carved out a successful career playing in Newcastle. The Bolt name has a long association with the Hawks.
Hill was captain of two unbeaten premiership winning Hawks sides in 1994 and 95.
A club junior, Hill was a member of Forster's champion under 18 side from 1989 and made his first grade debut the following year.
He represented Group Three in 1992, 93, 94, 96 and 2000. This included winning the Holden Rodeo Super League in 1992 when Group Three upset the powerful Group 18 in the final. This competition was contested by the then four North Coast groups - One, Two Three and 18.
Under Dennis Tutty's coaching Forster ended Port Macquarie's domination of Group Three when taking out the 1994 premiership, completing the season unbeaten. They made it successive undefeated premierships in 1995, again under Tutty's coaching in a Group Three competition played under revamped boundaries and without the Hastings clubs.
The Hawks thrashed South Taree in the 1995 grand final.
Hill guided the Hawks to the 1996 semi-finals when captain-coach and was captain of the 1998 premiership winning side, under Mick Basham's coaching. Hill was man of the match when the Hawks defeated Old Bar Pirates in the grand final. He was the Group Three player of the year in 2001.
Since retiring he has coached numerous Hawks junior sides.
