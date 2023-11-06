Great Lakes Advocate
Police conducted a high visibility safe driving operation on Nine Mile Beach

By Staff Reporters
November 6 2023 - 4:30pm
Picture Manning Great Lakes Police District Facebook page.
A high visibility safe driving operation on Saturday resulted in a number of infringement notices being issued by police.

