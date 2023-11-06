A high visibility safe driving operation on Saturday resulted in a number of infringement notices being issued by police.
On Saturday, November 4, Manning Great Lakes Police District officers conducted Operation Beach Safe at Tuncurry.
The high-visibility proactive operation was established to target dangerous driving on local beaches, including Nine Mile Beach, Tuncurry
As a result of the operation, police conducted several RBTs on the beach and checked for beach permits, resulting in action being taken against several motorists.
Police extended their thanks to drivers who complied with the rules accompanying their beach permit.
Further operations are expected to continue on other local beaches in the coming months.
