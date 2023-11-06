Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

The 10th anniversary concert was a huge success

By Simon Gould
November 7 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The 10th anniversary of the Lakeside Festival, with its expanded program, has wrapped up and is being heralded as a huge success by organisers, guests, venues and artists.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.