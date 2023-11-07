MidCoast Council will enter a caretaker period from its August 21, 2024 ordinary meeting until the local government election is held in September.
Due to the election, council will not hold an ordinary meeting until October 2, 2024.
One hundred and twenty four councils across the state will hold elections on Saturday, September 14, 2024 for the election of councillors.
Some councils also will hold mayoral elections, constitutional referendums and/or polls.
Voting is compulsory at all NSW local government elections except for council polls.
During last month's ordinary meeting, held in council chambers, south Taree on October 25, councillors adopted next year's meeting schedule.
Council determines its meeting schedule on an annual basis and needs to adopt its meeting schedule for 2024, governance co-ordinator, Kathy Duggan reported to councillors.
The schedule allows for 12 ordinary meetings for 2024 and considers the NSW Local Government election which is scheduled for September 14, 2024, the LGNSW Annual Conference which is scheduled November 17-19, 2024, the Australian Local Government Assembly which is held on June11-14 June, 2024 and public holidays, Ms Duggan said.
Council meetings will begin at 2pm and conducted in accordance with the Code of Meeting Practice.
The first ordinary meeting for 2024 will be held on February 7 followed by February 28; March 20; April 17; May 22; June 26; July 24; August 21; October 2; October 30; November 27 and December 11.
