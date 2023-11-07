Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

The document maps and describes the level of bushfire risk across an area

By Staff Reporters
November 7 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Image supplied.
Image supplied.

The Mid Coast Bush Fire Management committee (BFRMP) draft Bush Fire Risk Management Plan has been placed on public exhibition for comment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.