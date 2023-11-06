Multi-million developments approved by MidCoast Council

Four developments individually costing more than $1 million were given the go ahead at the MidCoast Council October monthly ordinary meeting
Two developments are located in the Manning Valley and two in the Great Lakes region, as follows:
Blackhead Road, Black Head
Multi-dwelling housing consisting of 10 two-level terrace dwellings.
Estimated cost $5.4 million.
DA lodged September 30, 2022.
Applicant Harriman Pty Ltd trading as Esse Projects.
11-13 Bottlebrush Drive, Tallwoods Village
Subdivision of three Torrens title lots and construction of three multiple-level separate units.
Estimated cost $1,693,600.
DA lodged March 16, 3023.
Applicant Storm and Bronwyn Botton.
5 Pacific Parade Elizabeth Beach
Subdivision of two lots with demolition of existing structure/s for construction of a two-level dual occupancy dwelling, both units with pools.
Estimated cost $2,127,400.
DA lodged October 31, 2022.
Applicant Arkhaus / F Banales, Roseberry.
47-49 Marine Drive, Tea Gardens
Subdivision of four lots and construction of four two-level units.
Estimated cost $2,798,000.
DA lodged January 12, 2023.
Applicant Combined Development Group Pty Ltd, Tea Gardens.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.