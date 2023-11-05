This week signals the start of construction of the top floor of the new Forster Surf Club by building contractors, A W Edwards.
The pouring of the concrete upper floor was a one-day process which was achieved despite weather threats.
A W Edwards project manager, Vaughan Hitchings and site manager, Pat Burchell were on-site to monitor the latest major component in the project which required 160 cubic metres of concrete, or 25 truckloads.
This represents another major step in construction in which preliminary work began back in mid-May and has included the exciting milestone for the Forster-Tuncurry community on Friday, July 14, with the placement of the concrete slab forming the ground floor level of the new multi-million-dollar Forster Surf Life Saving Club.
Included in the new upper-level pour will be two internal staircases - the main entrance staircase and a separate members staircase.
To ensure all was ready, steel fixers worked throughout the weekend with minor interruptions due to Saturday's storm and yesterday's showers.
Following the pour, the strength of the upper floor concrete base will be tested daily and, when the required strength is achieved, erection of the top floor steel framework for the walls and roof will begin.
This curing process is expected to be achieved within 3-4 days.
Dismantling the supporting formwork under the top floor will be undertaken after 28 days.
This will enable the completion of the ground floor.
"With respect to the four-month-old ground floor, at present only the pipework and plumbing which comes through the slab is in place," building committee chairperson, Ron Hartley said.
"Following removal of the formwork, the next phase to be undertaken by A W Edwards is the completion of plumbing and the electrical fittings as well as the installation of doors and windows on the ground floor."
Yesterday, Sunday, November 5 Forster SLSC nippers continued their education programs oblivious to the pending developments on the building site above them at Main Beach.
The occurrence of rain showers and a brisk breeze resulted in decreased numbers of families in attendance, but those children present enjoyed combined age group beach activities under the tutelage of age managers and the junior activities chairperson, Nova Grosvenor.
