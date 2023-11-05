Great Lakes Advocate
The top floor of the new Forster Surf Club building appeared earlier this morning

By Anne Evans
November 6 2023 - 10:30am
Project manager, Vaughan Hitchings and site manager, Pat Burchell inspect the new Forster SLS club. Picture Anne Evans.
This week signals the start of construction of the top floor of the new Forster Surf Club by building contractors, A W Edwards.

