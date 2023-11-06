Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News
Council

The draft MidCoast Local Environment Plan will be submitted to the NSW Department of Planning and Environment

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
Updated November 7 2023 - 10:50am, first published November 6 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Council document provides consistent approach to land use
Council document provides consistent approach to land use

MidCoast Council professional staff have been acknowledged and praised for their commitment to the draft MidCoast Local Environmental Plan.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanene Duncan

Jeanene Duncan

Senior Journalist

Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.