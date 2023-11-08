LPGA Tour golf star, Sarah Kemp from Tuncurry is the latest big name to join the impressive fields for the Australian Open in Sydney.
Kemp is putting together her best season yet on the LPGA Tour, boasting three top-10s and making 16 cuts.
Now Florida-based, Kemp's 2023 was highlighted by a fourth at last month's The Ascendent LPGA along with representing Australia at the Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown event.
"Coming home to Australia at the end of the year is always such an enjoyable experience, especially to play the Australian Open," Kemp said.
Coming home to Australia at the end of the year is always such an enjoyable experience, especially to play the Australian Open.- Tuncurry golfer, Sarah Kemp
"I'm super excited," she said.
Kemp is seeking to become the first Australian woman to claim the Australian Open since Karrie Webb won her fifth title in 2014.
Co-hosted by The Australian and The Lakes Golf Clubs from November 30 to December 3, the women's Open is being played in Sydney for the first time since 2007.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.