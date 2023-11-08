Great Lakes Advocate
Sarah Kemp returns 'home' for Australian Open in Sydney

November 9 2023 - 5:00am
LPGA star Sarah Kemp from Tuncurry will return to Sydney to play in the Australian Open. (AP PHOTO)
LPGA Tour golf star, Sarah Kemp from Tuncurry is the latest big name to join the impressive fields for the Australian Open in Sydney.

