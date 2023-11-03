Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News
Council

The gross pollutant traps are located on the corner of Little and South streets

By Staff Reporters
November 3 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gross pollutant traps at the corner of Little and South streets. Picture supplied.
Gross pollutant traps at the corner of Little and South streets. Picture supplied.

Construction will start next week to fix and replace two gross pollutant traps in Forster.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.