Construction will start next week to fix and replace two gross pollutant traps in Forster.
Urban stormwater run off is one of the greatest threats to waterway health.
Changes in the landscape cause increased sediment, nutrients and litter finding their way into lakes and rivers.
This pollution can cause algal blooms and sedimentation and impact the flora and fauna in the water.
The gross pollutant traps play a crucial role in treating the stormwater run-off before it enters estuaries.
A recent independent audit highlighted two gross pollutant traps needed work to bring them up to standard.
The gross pollutant traps at the corner of Little and South streets will be replaced with a high performance Australian made unit.
Additionally, internal modifications will be done to the gross pollutant traps in Condell Place which will improve its functionality and performance.
The works will be done by Optimal Stormwater.
During the work, trucks will be entering the Little Street worksite so all motorists in the vicinity are urged to take extra care.
While traffic should remain relatively unaffected parking could be restricted at times in the area and there may be additional noise from the required machinery.
The project is anticipated to take six weeks and be completed by mid-December, weather permitting.
