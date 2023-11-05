In a celebration of love, resilience, and hope, the community is invited to participate in a heartfelt #walk4braincancer event in memory of Harlyn James Johnston of Tallwoods, and all those who have been affected by brain cancer.
The walk will take place on Saturday, November 25 starting from the Tuncurry breakwall.
Harlyn was a vibrant and beautiful young boy who loved the colour green and the number four.
He loved ice cream cake and adored his family.
Harzybub, as he was known by loved ones, earned his angel wings at the tender age of three, just six months ago.
His unexpected death left his family devastated, but they are determined to channel their grief into making a difference.
"Harlyn's passing was sudden, but his memory remains a beacon of love and inspiration for us," Harlyn's great aunt, Donna Carrier of Wingham said.
"We are devastated by his loss, and we are determined to ensure other families do not have to endure our pain," she said.
"Let's walk with a shared purpose, honouring Harlyn's spirit and striving for a future where no family must face the heartbreak we have experienced."
"Let's walk with a shared purpose, honouring Harlyn's spirit and striving for a future where no family must face the heartbreak we have experienced.- Donna Carrier
Organised by family friend, Carol Cook, in collaboration with Harlyn's family, this walk is a tribute to Harlyn's beautiful spirit.
"We invite everyone to join us on this special day, as we walk in memory of Harlyn and in solidarity with all families affected by brain cancer," Carol said.
"Harlyn's spirit continues to live on in our hearts, reminding us of the strength within us.
"By walking together, we spread hope and support each other, taking steps towards a future where no child must suffer from this devastating disease."
The event not only celebrates his life but also raises awareness about brain cancer, an issue that affects far too many families.
Brain cancer kills more children in Australia than any other disease, and more people under 40 than any other cancer.
The walk will start at 9am, with registration open from 8:30am at the Tuncurry breakwall.
Participants are encouraged to register online here.
For more information about the event contact Carol Cook at carol.cookanne54@gmail.com.
Join the conversation and stay updated by joining the Facebook Group.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.