Another Great Lakes accommodation provider has been acknowledged for its hospitality excellence.
At this years AHA NSW Awards For Excellence Tea Gardens Hotel was named the best traditional pub accommodation (under $130).
Boasting boutique accommodation, and a varied bistro menu, the popular local sits opposite the stunning Myall River.
An understandably excited owner, Ben Hanson said he was thrilled to bits with the accolade.
"This is great promotion for Tea Gardens," Mr Hanson said.
Mr Hanson and his wife Emily acquired the hotel seven years ago, and took advantage of COVID lockdowns to undertake an extensive renovation program of the rear motel.
Worn and tired carpets were ripped up to reveal original floorboards, while walls were painted and sanded and rooms given a significant makeover.
"It's been hard work but well worth it," he said.
Armidale's Tattersalls Hotel took home the lion's share of accolades at this year's awards taking the top title of regional hotel of the year.
The Tattersalls Hotel team accepted the award before an audience of more than 1200 industry peers and community leaders at Royal Randwick
The awards celebrate hospitality excellence across 46 categories.
In addition to the main regional title, Tattersalls Hotel also won individual hotel operator of the year, best restaurant and best steak sandwich.
