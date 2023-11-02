Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Best regional pubs honoured at AHA NSW Awards for Excellence

By Staff Reporters
November 2 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tea Gardens Hotel publican Ben Hanson. Picture Simone De Peak.
Tea Gardens Hotel publican Ben Hanson. Picture Simone De Peak.

Another Great Lakes accommodation provider has been acknowledged for its hospitality excellence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.