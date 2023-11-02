Black Head Longboarders brought a little bit of country to the seaside with the recent Surfside Hoedown charity fundraiser, raising more than $25,000 in the process.
Held at the Hallidays Sports Club on Saturday, October 21, the event was conducted to raise money for the youth suicide prevention charity, Dolly's Dream.
A larger than expected crowd of several hundred attended the event for what was an evening of music, fun, and generosity.
According to Black Head Longboarders club president, Halle Ford, the event more than lived up to expectations.
"It was fantastic, there was a great turnout and everything we hoped for."
Before the night was over a total of $25,300 had been raised for the charity, with more than $12,500 coming from the auction alone.
The fundraising was further supported by local businesses which generously donated to the event, ensuring its success.
"Everything went well, the musicians were great, the mechanical bull was a hit, the auction was definitely a highlight," Halle said.
Next up for the club will be the annual B&S charity surfing contest against Saltwater Malibu Club this Sunday, November 5.
Black Head Longboarders will have "home ground" advantage this year, with the location to be determined on the day according to wind and surf conditions.
Contestants make a small donation to compete, which is then combined with drink and food sales on the day and donated to a local charity.
With Saltwater taking out the last two events, Black Head is hoping to get one back on Sunday.
"It's just a good day to get together and have a surf so hopefully there are waves," Halle said.
"We're hosting this year so we're hoping that gives us the upper hand."
