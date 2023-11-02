Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Black Head Longboarders charity event at Hallidays Point Sports Club

November 2 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Black Head Longboarders brought a little bit of country to the seaside with the recent Surfside Hoedown charity fundraiser, raising more than $25,000 in the process.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.