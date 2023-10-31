A man was airlifted to John Hunter Hospital, Newcastle yesterday afternoon, Tuesday, October 31 following a motor vehicle accident in Forster.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to assist NSW Ambulance paramedics after a car and a motorcycle collided.
The man, who was aged in his 70s, was treated at the scene for multiple injuries before being airlifted to hospital in a serious condition.
No further details are available.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.