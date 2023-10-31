Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News
Council

MidCoast Council Playspace and Skatepark Strategies community consultation

October 31 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tuncurry Rockpool Playground Park. Picture supplied.
Tuncurry Rockpool Playground Park. Picture supplied.

Strategies that set the future direction for the planning and provision of play spaces and skate parks in the Mid-Coast local government area (LGA) have gone on exhibition for community comment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.