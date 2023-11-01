Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Hallidays Point athlete's record breaking run in Beach to Brother

MM
By Mick McDonald
November 1 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Lenkic negotiates the Beach to Brother race in 2021, where he was second overall. He won the 2023 race.
Chris Lenkic negotiates the Beach to Brother race in 2021, where he was second overall. He won the 2023 race.

HALLIDAYS Point's Chris Lenkic smashed the course record when scoring a clear win in the Beach to Brother marathon run held in humid conditions at Port Macquarie.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.