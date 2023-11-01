HALLIDAYS Point's Chris Lenkic smashed the course record when scoring a clear win in the Beach to Brother marathon run held in humid conditions at Port Macquarie.
Lenkic crossed the line in 3:21.15 for the race that starts at Town Beach in Port Macquarie and ends up on North Brother Mountain. That's a whopping 12 minutes improvement on the previous best.
Competitors negotiate running on the beach and through bush trails before the torturous climb up North Brother to the finish line. This is the second time Lenkic has contested the event. He was second overall two years ago in what was his maiden marathon (42.2km). His time was 3.42.03.
"I wasn't expecting to go that well,'' the 44-year-old doctor said of his latest performance.
"I did have the course record in sight, but I wasn't expecting to take that much off it, that's for sure.''
Lenkic took the lead early and stayed there. He finished 15 minutes clear of the second placed runner. That was despite battling cramps coming up the mountain.
"It was a humid day, but starting at 6am it wasn't too bad. It got a bit warm around 8am, but the conditions were pretty good, there was a nice low tide and the wind was at our back.
"I pulled up pretty well the next day.''
Lenkic said the climb up North Brother to finish the race was 'brutal'.
"It's a really tough, once you have 40 kilometres under your belt, to have to get up that hill is pretty hard."
He said he spent plenty of time running along trails in preparation, but not as much on the beach.
"If the tide's up and you spend a lot of time running on softer sand it can be very tough."
Lenkic is a relative newcomer to endurance running.
"I played soccer when I was younger - this sort of running didn't really interest me,'' he said.
However, four years ago he set himself the goal of running a half marathon.
"I just kept going from there - I kept setting different goals. It's something that has built over the last couple of years and I've had some good result this year,'' he said.
This year has been particularly exhausting and successful.
Lenkic did the Ultra Trail 100 kilometre race in Katoomba, where he was seventh, while he was also seventh in the Six Foot Track, also at Katoomba.
Last month he tackled the Sydney Marathon where he was 37th overall and first in his age group (40 to 44).
He isn't resting up any time soon, either. Next up is the Ultra trail Kosciuszko, a 100 mile race to be held in early December.
Ultra trail racing is his main aim at the moment and that could lead to him getting a start overseas.
"The ultra trail events are part of a bigger world series and I'm hoping to qualify for the final race in France. I don't know if I'm good enough to get there, but I'll have a good crack at it for sure,'' he said.
