GROUP Three Rugby League clubs will consider changes to reserve grade at the group's annual meeting to be held on Sunday, December 3 at the Wingham Services Club.
Information on the proposal has been sent to clubs, Group Three chief executive, Mal Drury said.
The matter was discussed at a recent management committee meeting.
Mr Drury said the majority of clubs struggled for numbers in reserve grade this year, with the two Port Macquarie clubs and Macleay Valley the exception.
"Both Wauchope and Forster were forced to forfeit games, Old Bar relied on under 18s to help them out, even Wingham was down on numbers,'' Mr Drury said.
Mr Drury was reluctant to discuss what changes would be considered until the clubs had considered the proposals.
Meanwhile, the next Group Three Hall of Fame induction will be held on Friday, November 24 at the Wingham Services Club.
Further details next week.
