Group three rugby league will hold its annual meeting on Sunday, December 3

By Mick McDonald
November 3 2023 - 7:00am
Group 3 Rugby League chief executive Mal Drury.
GROUP Three Rugby League clubs will consider changes to reserve grade at the group's annual meeting to be held on Sunday, December 3 at the Wingham Services Club.

