FORSTER-Tuncurry's new coach, Robbie Payne has never officially retired from playing rugby league.
However, he's 46 next year and doesn't really want to pull his boots back on with the Hawks in 2024.
Payne was still playing right up to when COVID intervened in 2020.
"Technically I've never retired,'' he said.
"So playing next year is not completely off the table. But if I sign enough players, I won't have to.''
Meanwhile after a year's hiatus, Justan Buttigieg has again taken on the president's job with the Hawks.
This follows the annual meeting held last week.
The 2023 president, Simon Fokes, remains involved with the club as vice-president.
The the 2024 committee is: treasurer Tony Lumtin; secretary Chris Blomgren; assistant treasurer Geoff Issacs; registrar Warren Blissett; gear stewards Justan Buttigieg, Ken Knollend, Scott Bourne; ground maintenance: Chris Blomgren, Rob Davis; raffle managers Chris Blomgren, Robbie Payne, Dave Nugent; sponsorship Chris Blomgren; publicity Madeline Troth; canteen Tracey Stamp, Mick Perry.
The general committee is Robbie Payne, Dave Nugent, Ken Knollend, Bob Winter, Scott Bourne, Joy Knollend, Cap Gav, Matt Smith and Ray Griffis.
Other than the first grade coaches, Robbie Payne and Dave Nugent, no other appointments have been announced.
For further details on club matters contact Chris Blomgren on 040 171 1984.
The Group Three annual meeting will be held on Sunday, December 3 at the Wingham Services Club.
