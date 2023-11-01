Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

The Forster lawn bowler has won the Lower North Coast District Singles for a record breaking 10th consecutive time

By Clive Bruce
November 2 2023 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Julie Scott, Sarah Boddington and Joan Thomas. Picture supplied.
Julie Scott, Sarah Boddington and Joan Thomas. Picture supplied.

If there has ever been a sportsperson who has been more dominant in the Great Lakes Manning region in their chosen sport than lawn bowler, Sarah Boddington, local sports pundits would be hard pressed to name one.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.