If there has ever been a sportsperson who has been more dominant in the Great Lakes Manning region in their chosen sport than lawn bowler, Sarah Boddington, local sports pundits would be hard pressed to name one.
The 31-year-old who has recently celebrated her 150th game for NSW at the Australian Sides Championships in Perth has just completed what is thought to be an Australian record by taking out the Lower North Coast District Singles for a 10th consecutive time.
Since moving to Tuncurry in 2013 the Forster bowler has never tasted defeat in singles at district level but says that instead of getting easier each year it is, in fact, becoming harder.
"I know that with each win it is getting closer to defeat so the pressure seems to be greater each ensuing year," she said.
"However, I'm proud of my achievements in this event so I am especially focused when it comes to this time of year knowing that this event is the first stepping stone to winning the state and Australian singles.
"So, this last win is very satisfying as it gives me a chance to regain my NSW State Singles crown I lost earlier this year."
The young champion who has won that state title a record equalling three times said she was determined to add to her tally and would hopefully get to do so in Dubbo early next year.
"Although that is my goal, I still have one more obstacle to overcome," she said.
"It's just one more game, the regional final and that's always a hard task but I'll give it my best shot."
That 'best shot' has obviously worked in the past as Sarah has also overcome that 'hard task' on no fewer than nine occasions.
