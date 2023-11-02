Five Nights at Freddy's
M. 110 minutes
2 stars
There's something creepy as well as fascinating about entertainment animatronics. Their stiff movements and overwrought voices are vaguely unsettling and whether they're cartoonish or realistic in appearance, they're unnerving at the best of times.
When I was a child visiting relatives in Chicago, we went to a Chuck E. Cheese venue - or maybe it was a ShowBiz Pizza Place (the history of the two is long and complicated). It featured a group of singing, moving animatronic animals, sort of a poor person's Disneyland attraction, which diners watched.
Five Night's at Freddy's is like a nightmare version of this: you're stuck in the place alone after hours, it's dark and the robots ditch their set routines to come after you.
Movies dealing with a real rather than perceived threat from such gizmos include Michael Crichton's theme-park yarn Westworld (1973), the Child's Play series, and Willy's Wonderland (2021) which has a lot in common with this film, though Scott Cawthon's Five Nights at Freddy's franchise came first: the video game in the series was released in 2014.
The story - co-written by Cawthon, director Emma Tammi, and others - takes place in about the year 2000. Mike Schmidt (played by Josh Hutcherson) is a troubled young man haunted by nightmares about a family tragedy.
He struggles to hold down a job and take care of himself and his younger sister Abby (Piper Rubio). Her coping mechanism is to withdraw, drawing constantly and talking to an imaginary friend.
Since their parents are no longer in the picture, their Aunt Jane (Mary Stuart Masterson) threatens to sue for custody of Abby but despite their bickering, neither sibling wants this to happen.
Mike manages to land a job as night watchman at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza. It's a long-closed family entertainment restaurant that the owner doesn't want to relinquish.
The job has a high turnover rate. It's tedious and the no-longer-operational animatronics with their staring eyes and gaping mouths make things spookier, not better. And, of course, they come to life and make things much, much worse.
As movies based on video games go, this isn't terrible. It's one of those horror movies with training wheels, not too scary or bloody and studiously avoiding much bad language. It's well made with creations from Jim Henson's Creature Shop adding to the film's slightly retro feeling and, with the production design, giving the main setting a real air of derelict menace.
Hutcherson and Rubio are likeable and Elizabeth Vail is effective as Vanessa, a young police officer whose interest in the siblings might be more than friendly or professional. The talented Masterson, surprisingly, overacts and so does another actor I won't name: suffice it to say he is associated with another horror franchise and his first appearance will ring alarm bells.
Alfred Hitchcock used to call people who nitpicked over details "the plausibles" and I suppose I'm one of them, though here the problems are pretty obvious, for example some major story points are left unresolved (which is annoying given this film's considerable length).
And there's little emotional weight when there could have been some; it all feels a bit mechanical.
Researching the Freddy's franchise I discovered it's huge.
When I was coming out of the morning Dendy session, I asked two audience members who were franchise fans about the movie. They said it mixed elements of different games in the series and that they liked it a lot.
So if you're a fan of the Freddy's franchise or simply in the mood for some not-too-harrowing horror, you might give this movie a try.
