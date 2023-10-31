Great Lakes Advocate
The book was written by Coopernook Public School students

By Staff Reporters
November 1 2023 - 7:00am
Three Little Rascals to visit a preschool near you
Coopernook Public School students will be visiting Preschool Storytime programs across MidCoast Libraries to read their new book, The Three Little Rascals.

