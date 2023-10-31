Three Little Rascals to visit a preschool near you

Coopernook Public School students will be visiting Preschool Storytime programs across MidCoast Libraries to read their new book, The Three Little Rascals.
In 2022, with the help of Little Scribes, students from 2-4S wrote their first book, The Three Little Rascals.
The students were inspired by their class pet guinea pigs, and their adventures.
The children loved and cared for the guinea pigs at school during the day and each weekend they went on a different adventure, visiting class members' families.
Students will visit Storytime:
The Year 2, 3 and 4 students thought their book would be enjoyed by people across Australia, so they set off to see how far their book could go.
In their classroom, the students have a map and are tracking where the book is read.
The Three Little Rascals has achieved more than they dreamed of - it has even travelled overseas.
You can find the book online by visiting Coopernook Public School Facebook page or following this free link https://bit.ly/3tEkVQD
