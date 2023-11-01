OBSTACLE racer, Kyle Ragno from Tuncurry has Olympic ambitions.
The 23-year-old is not long back from the world championships for obstacle course racing held in Belgium where he represented Australia.
It's a sport he knew little about until this year.
While he missed out on a podium spot, Ragno was happy with his effort.
He's been buoyed by the news that obstacle course racing has been included on the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games program.
"That's my goal now, to make the Olympics,'' Ragno said.
He failed to clear two of the obstacles in the individual race in Belgium, ending his hopes of a medal.
"I thought I did pretty well considering I hadn't seen many of the obstacles before,'' he said.
"Only 12 out of 40 in my age division (20-24) completed the course.''
He said the obstacles in the 14 kilometre individual race were 'very challenging.'
"There were monkey bars, we had to carry sandbags, different things like that,'' he said.
Ragno only found out in June that he was in the Australian team after competing in a spartan race in Brisbane.
"For the short time I had I thought I was pretty well prepared,'' he said.
He worked with Ben Schmitzer from Diamond Beach in the lead-up to Belgium.
Schmitzer is an ambassador for Spartan Australia.
There were two events in the world championship, an individual race on the Saturday and a six kilometre team on the Sunday.
He admits the individual was tough.
"I was buggered by the end of it,'' he said.
Ragno took some time out after the world event to visit family in Italy.
"The language was a bit of barrier, but I really enjoyed my time there,'' he said.
However, he's now back in full training with the aim of making the world championships next year in Costa Rica.
Dates for the qualifying event have yet to be confirmed, however, Ragno understands it will be held in Picton, possibly in April.
He expects the world championship will held in September/October.
He wants to compete as often as he can at a higher level to gain both endurance and experience as he builds towards his Olympic dream.
"I'm going to give it my best shot,'' he said.
