One northbound lane of the highway is closed

By Staff Reporters
October 30 2023 - 2:59pm
Grassfire on the Pacific Highway, Nerong
One northbound lane of the Pacific Highway is closed as firefighters and a specialist aircraft work to control a grassfire north of Nerong.

