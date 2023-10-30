Great Lakes Advocate
Family of Ed Kraft heartbroken after Port Stephens helicopter crash

Anna Falkenmire
Anna Falkenmire
October 30 2023 - 2:45pm
Helicopter pilot Ed Kraft, his dog Roxy, and the wreck police discovered in water off Hawks Nest. Pictures from Instagram, Wez
The devastated family of helicopter pilot, Ed Kraft has spoken out as he and his dog remain missing four days after crashing off the Hunter coast.

